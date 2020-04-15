More than 100 people watched online as Nick Sohnemann, CEO of Future Candy, broadcast live from the innovation agency in Hamburg-Hammerbrook in early April. His webinar about New Work Culture centred mainly on working in home offices. Although common in some companies, others have only recently begun working from home amid the corona crisis. The phenomenon is an “image campaign for digitalization”, said Sohnemann and urged people to seize the opportunity of the upswing even though home office can be challenging. Hamburg News has summarised the most important findings – from home office hacks, tech trends to podcast tips. The following are Sohnemann’s top three home office tips:

1.“Create Extreme Intimacy”

(Digital) barriers should be removed. Decision-makers and employees should open up and talk now more than ever. Give your colleagues insight into your private sphere. Show them what your home office looks like. Ask each other what you are having for lunch today.

2. “Consider individual interests”

Being human is as important as productivity. Employees with children, for instance, have very different home office conditions than their single colleagues. Start your next video conference with a question and answer session about people’s well-being. Begin with “how are you?”

3. “Granting Meaningless Time”

The lively, random conversations in the corridor or at the coffee machine are no longer necessary. Yet, meetings with employees and colleagues are now more important than ever. How about a virtual coffee break or an after-work beer in front of the screen?

Key tech trends in new working world

Sohnemann also highlighted three technology trends that may help anchor flexible working in companies after the corona crisis. These include a remote-controlled telepresence robot with a webcam, a display and a microphone. Such a robot could make it easier to attend meetings or visit factories anywhere, anytime. VR and AR headsets are the next big thing, as they make work processes visible, for instance, virtual workspaces in which employees brainstorm together as avatars. A tip on a podcast called the “Chronicles of Business Quarantine” by the Scharlatan Theater prompted laughter. The Hamburg-based business theatre works closely with Future Candy and helps companies with transformation processes.

sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.futurecandy.com

www.scharlatan.de