Corona – digitalization to the rescue

Creativity is booming behind the coronavirus lockdown. Work – education in particular – has shifted online. Communication is by means of videoconferencing – using Skype or Zoom via Google’s Hangouts, Apple’s Facetime or WhatsApp, which can link up to four participants.

Tech takes the strain

Hamburg’s Bucerius Law School has continued teaching using Zoom to conduct basic legal courses in 31 small groups since March 12. “Our exam preparation programme for our students for the first legal state exam has been running as a webinar with five lectures in 12 small groups every week for the past fortnight. More than 40 lecturers have received instruction from us in digital teaching – including four professors,” said Jonathan Schramm, a spokesman. Fifteen exams have already been conducted in the first “digital” testing phase at the Bucerius Law School with the help of the well-established WiseFlow assessment platform.

Online (educational) services on the rise

Kühne Logistics University (KLU) has also switched instruction to an online service. Lectures are held in online meetings with students putting their questions by chat or video. Hamburg Media School has arranged a series of services designed in response to the crisis: From a morning twitch session (for free) or a Lunchbreak Session up to the online course “Instagram pro in 7 steps”. “It’s essential to realise that staff have to be given encouraged to counteract the feeling that they are being left out,” Ulrike Dobelstein-Luethe, in-service training head at the HMS, believes. “Providing the right in-service training at the right time can help employers guide their staff on this currently difficult path and to motivate them.”

Businessclub German Mittelstand’s digital hub

The concept of “networking” is gaining a new meaning in corona era. “Network. Business. Club” is the motto of the Businessclub German Mittelstand. The six offices across Germany, including Hamburg, are aiming to promote the German Mittelstand through regular meetings and events. Those meetings are now being held online: Members join the “digital hub” on Zoom or follow the event’s live transmission on the club’s YouTube channel.

#culturedoesntstop and audio show

The arts have also made changes. Museums have been putting their collections online since well before the pandemic, but the crisis has led many to expand their offers. The Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe launched a video series on March 16, 2020 under the slogan #culturedoesntstop, displaying artefacts from various sections. And the Hamburger Kunsthalle (Hamburg Art Gallery) is offering an audio show with descriptions of different works of art. The Media History Museum at the UKE (University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf) is casting its mind forward to the post-corona era, urging Hamburg’s residents to hang onto items that characterize the crisis and that could become museum artefacts for future exhibitions.

Podcasts in times of corona

Podcasting has also adapted to the virus. Philipp Westermeyer, the founder of the Online Marketing Rockstars festival, is looking into whether the Lieferando delivery service portal is among the winners, asking U.S. marketing guru Scott Galloway Corona in the United States – Where do we go from here?. Andreas Loff has put his podcast Das Ziel ist im Weg into locked down mode and is offering indoor sessions. And the Gute Leude Fabrik has been broadcasting the daily podcast Living with corona in co-operation with the Hamurger Morgenpost (MOPO) tabloid since March 16.

“Nobody will be there, but everyone is joining in” – the non-festival

Alongside his daily audio session, Lars Meier, podcast host and boss of the Gute Leude Fabrik, has launched the service “Good folk do the shopping – for You O60” and is organizing the festival Keiner kommt, alle machen mit on May 12. The name is to be taken literally: Nobody – not Abba, not the Beatles, not the Berlin punk band die Ärzte and not the Rolling Stones – will be performing. This non-festival is all about providing financial support to artists and clubs. Tickets are available for EUR 11, EUR 22 and EUR 99. Ticketholders will receive a personal audio or video message from the artist concerned, depending on the category.

Anti-virus door handle cover from 3D printer

Things are also moving in the corona prevention area. The recycling initiative Precious Plastic at the Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH) has come up with a door handle cover produced by 3D printing. There are up to 71,000 pathogens on door handles, which is a surface of just 10 square centimetres, Precious Plastic’s John Kuypers says in explaining his involvement and is urging anyone with access to a 3D printer to churn them out. “The more people that get involved, the better we can stop the virus spreading.” The production directions can be found on the Precious Plastic website.

Surgical masks instead of designer headgear