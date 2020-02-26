Application phase for Hamburg Innovation to close soon

Promising start-ups can submit their entries for the Hamburg Innovation Awards (HHIA) on the platform until March 8, 2020. The awards will be presented in three categories during the Hamburg Innovation Summit (HHIS) on May 5, 2020 in the Altona Fish Auction Hall. A jury of experts will decide on the winners based on their projects and will provide valuable tips and support as well.

Awards for idea, start and growth

Applications can be submitted in the “Idea” category for prospective entrepreneurs from the Hamburg Metropolitan Region while fledgling start-ups in existence for less than five years, will be rated in the “Start” category. The performance of established companies will be evaluated in the “Growth” category. The winners in each category receive the so-called Gründerkoffer with non-cash prizes and EUR 5,000 euros in prize money.

Focus on digitised life

The Hamburg Innovation Summit 5.0 aims to link up visionaries, founders and shapers of the future. High on the agenda are topics such as “Future City”, “New Work” and “Deep Tech”. Visitors are given insight into use cases. A new Founders’ Area for start-ups and prospective entrepreneurs is being set up to boost talks among them. HHIS is backed by the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation and the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank.

