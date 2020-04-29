KOALA app to speed up shopping

Contactless payment has become almost a magic word in the corona era. The limit for such a payment without a pin was doubled to EUR 50 in April to “boost contactless payment as hygienic”, according to a press release by the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft. Now, the so-called KOALA app by a start-up based in Elmshorn in the Hamburg-Metropolitan Reigion is launching on the market. “KOALA stands for buying easily and without having to wait in long queues,” said Christoph Schönfelder, who launched the self-scanning mobile phone solution with David Scharfschwerdt.

More than 5,000 app downloads in the test phase

“The customer enters the store, clicks on the espective shop in the app and clicks again to start shopping. From then on, he/she simply scans the barcode of the desired product on the shelf,” Schönfelder explained. When all the purchases have been done, the customer closes the function and receives an output code. This is then read out in the shop’s fast lane and the customer leaves without having to wait at the checkout as the receipt is transmitted electronically. Two supermarkets in Pinnerberg and two others in Hamburg are now offering the service. The app has been downloaded over 5,000 times since the test phase began in December 2019, said the founders.