About You announces sale of protective cotton masks

The Hamburg-based fashion start-up About You announced Thursday (April 9, 2020) online sales of makeshift masks at cost price in the German-speaking region under the motto Masks for everyone – protect your fellow men. This comes amid a global shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), which are frequently sold online at exorbitant prices in the wake of the pandemic. Wearing a makeshift mask can reduce the risk of “infecting another person with the corona virus”, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Launch in the German-speaking region

“By giving our customers fair access to affordable and fashionable fabric masks, we are encouraging them to show visible solidarity and protect their fellow human beings,” said Tarek Müller, co-founder of About You and joint CEO. The company has asked its partners and suppliers to use their own factories to produce the masks. The online fashion store will also produce makeshift masks at factories in Europe that produce its brands About You Label and Edited. The campaign will roll out in the German-speaking region and then go international to boost solidarity across Europe.

Raising awareness of social distancing

About You’s cotton face mask are reusable, but are only suitable for low risk levels as wearers of masks in the community cannot rely on them to protect them from COVID-19. According to the RKI, the fashionable protective masks can reduce the speed of the droplets caused by coughing, sneezing or talking. The masks can also help raise awareness of “social distancing” and encourage people to be more considerate and thus help contain the virus.

sb/pb

