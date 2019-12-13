Uventions raising hygiene with ultra-violet disinfecting system

The Hamburg-based start-up Uventions has developed a system that can disinfect air and surfaces in public spaces e.g. hospitals with short-wave ultraviolet light (UV-C light) and even during surgery. This comes against the backdrop of around 10,000 to 20,000 deaths, which were attributed to hospital-acquired infections in 2019. Around 400,000 to 600,000 infections occur annually in German hospitals, according to the latest study by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), announced in a press release in mid November.

New technology enables disinfection during surgery

Uventions uses a recognized procedure combined with new technology to make the disinfection system usable in public spaces. If handled incorrectly, a person can suffer damage to the eyes and skin. Disinfections using UV-C have been used mainly in the medical sector and the food industry so far. “We believe that the transformation of proven disinfection techniques into holistic hygiene management will revolutionize hygiene in public spaces,” said Axel Großklaus, co-founder and CTO of Uventions. The system uses optical sensors to image the room three-dimensionally and recognizes people or animals even when are not moving. If a room is empty, disinfection can be done automatically by means of ultraviolet light e.g. during operations, in elevators, hospitals, nursing homes and sanitary facilities.

Founders with diverse know-how

Uventions GmbH was founded in 2019 by Daniel Ehlers, Großklaus and Christian Wessel. Ehlers is CEO and former managing director of a consulting company that operates and manages elevators. As CTO, Großklaus is responsible for development and technology. He previously designed electronic devices in IT high security, aviation and industrial automation technology, as well as in the medical sector. Wessel has many years of experience in the media industry, asset management and as a venture capitalist. He advises and supports Uventions in strategic, legal and financing matters.

Sources and further information: www.rki.de

www.uventions.com