The Hamburg Center for Health Economics (HCHE) at the University of Hamburg has launched a representative survey of 7,000 people in Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Britain to gauge people’s attitudes towards COVID-19, the associated risks and prevention measures. This is so far “the only study that examines the attitudes to and acceptance of prevention measures in several European countries on an evidence-based longitudinal basis,” a press release said Friday (April 3, 2020). Funded by the Excellence Strategy, the survey is a joint project between the Nova School of Business and Economics in Portugal, Bocconi University in Italy, Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands and the University of Hamburg. Preliminary results are expected in mid April 2020.

Three-step online survey

The online survey will unfold in three phases beginning in early April, and then four and eight weeks later. “Each of the three waves of the survey will provide further insight into how Europeans are dealing with the threat posed by the virus. It will help us to understand how people’s willingness to take risks changes over time and whether fatigue sets in the longer the restrictions on public life last,” says Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg, Academic Director of HCHE. The survey will also gauge the general vaccination readiness, willingness to pay for it and whether people are willing to wait for a vaccine depending on their health and age. Country-specific differences and cultural attitudes will also be assessed.

Best messages for prevention and education

Fake news and conspiracy theories have been published on social media that can thwart health authorities’ efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The survey will test which messages are best suited for prevention and education. The aim is to find out how people’s perception of risk and their behaviour changes depending on the information provided. This can, in turn, indicate how counter corona measures should be designed so that people are inclined to heed them over a longer period of time.

