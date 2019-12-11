Schwerin-based Airsense Analytics on the pursuit of invisible risks

Airsense Analytics, a manufacturer of hazardous substance detectors, has made a name for itself worldwide in terms of safety. The company, based in Schwerin in the Hamburg Metropolitan region, supplies mobile technology that detects chemical threats or explosives before a disaster occurs. The company’s broad range of products consists of handy gas detectors that perceive a wide range of airborne substances early. They are used not only in the security sector, but in environmental protection, logistics or aviation as well. Airsense Analytics is known worldwide for its expertise and in 2013 won the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Export Award (IHK Exportpreis).

Experience all the way into space

On December 19, 2012, when a Soyuz rocket launched into space, an electronic nose by Airsense Analytics was part of the mission bringing astronauts to the ISS. The e-nose was designed to measure exposure to bacteria and fungi inside the space station, which poses a significant threat to the station’s crew and technology. The measurements were part of the German Aerospace Center’s three-year project for which Airsense Analytics provided the core technology. The handy analyser allowed the cosmonauts to carry out extensive measurements inside the ISS’ service module.

Increased safety for big sporting events

In winter 2014, Airsense Analytics was among the suppliers of the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi on the Black Sea. The company’s Gas Detector Array (GDA) was deployed as it detects toxic industrial substances and warfare agents within seconds. Seventy devices were used in 12 places across Russia . In the same year, the Brazilian Army, Navy and Police were equipped with Airsense’s mobile safety devices to secure the FIFA World Cup. The organisers of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro opted for GDA analysers from Schwerin and used a total of 120 devices to safeguard spectators at the various events.

Security at G20 summit

The G20 Summit 2017 in Hamburg was like a home game for the gas detector specialists and the company deployed a new version of GDA. The device shaped like a compact hand vacuum cleaner can analyse no less than 44 different hazardous substances simultaneously. In the past, this was a task for firefighters, who used one test tube per hazardous substance. However, things are simpler and swifter with GDA. Users press a button and seconds later, there is clarity on whether any dangerous substances are in the area.

Focus on detecting pollution

Airsense Analytics participates in many research projects for instance, the “Ion Mobility and SERS Spectrometry” on product and process safety. Emphasis is on developing mobile and highly sensitive analysers for gas sensors, hazardous substance detection and life science. The VAMINAP project involves the detection of pharmaceutical substances and plastics in the water cycle. Funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the project boosts sewage treatment plants and helps eliminate even the tiniest pollutants.

Airsense Analytics is also working with Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg on a project to detect the sources of odours in aircraft cabins early. Service technicians save valuable time as damaged components can be detected and replaced quickly. Airsense Analytics is a typical example of a mid-sized company in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. While the company is an insider tip at the moment, its worldwide significance is gaining attention.

sw/js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.airsense.com

www.ihk.de