Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Forschung in Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Norgenta
© NIT
06 April 2020 | Sustainability

Rotary Club awards "Green Tech Scholarship"

Partial scholarship for NIT students with green tech business ideas

The Rotary Club Hamburg-Harburg is offering students at the Northern Institute of Technology Management (NIT) a partial scholarship to help them turnaround business ideas for green technology, a press release said Friday (February 21, 2020). The scholarship will boost innovative solutions with a positive impact on everyday life and the environment. Prospective NIT students can submit their applications for the “Green Tech Scholarship on https://www.nithh.de/de/nit/neuigkeiten/artikel/891/” and should outline their founding interest in the sector. Talented people from all over the world, who do not receive any further financial support from industry or foundations, will also be sponsored.

Focus on founding a green-tech start-up

The two-year scholarships in the “Technology Management Program” will be presented in October 2020. This will allow students to develop their business idea and they will receive the tools required to realize it. Support opportunities, such as the NIT Startup Space, as well as intense support from coaches, will also help implement the “Green Tech Startup Idea”. The final master thesis includes a detailed business plan for setting up a start-up in the green technology sector.

Shaping the digital future

Talented students from all corners of the globe learn how to master management tasks responsibly at NIT. They develop skills to master the challenges of digitalization and actively shape digital change. These skills are acquired in a practice-orientated Technology Management program (M.A./MBA/Certificate) and during NIT’s innovative, lifelong learning workshops.
js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.nithh.de
www.hamburg-harburg.rotary.de

Rotary Club Hamburg-Harburg

The Rotary Club Hamburg-Harburg is one of several Hamburg Rotary Clubs and was founded in 1951. It has 55 members who are involved in a variety of social activities under the motto “Service above self/selfless service”. More than 50,000 members are active in about 930 clubs across Germany. Rotary International brings together personalities from all continents, cultures, and professions to provide service to the community worldwide and to contribute to better global understanding.
www.rotary.org

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Prof. Norbert Aust - © Prof. Norbert Aust l Credit Stefan Malzkorn
Hamburg

Norbert Aust elected new president of Chamber of Commerce

Vilisto-Gründer v.l.n.r. Christian Brase, Christoph Berger und Lasse Stehnken - © Vilisto GmbH
Innovation

German Innovation Prize 2020 for Vilisto

Energieberg Georgswerder - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Aufwind-Luftbilder.de
Corona Crisis

Hanseatic utility suppliers offering discounts amid corona crisis

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo