Rotary Club awards "Green Tech Scholarship"

The Rotary Club Hamburg-Harburg is offering students at the Northern Institute of Technology Management (NIT) a partial scholarship to help them turnaround business ideas for green technology, a press release said Friday (February 21, 2020). The scholarship will boost innovative solutions with a positive impact on everyday life and the environment. Prospective NIT students can submit their applications for the “Green Tech Scholarship on https://www.nithh.de/de/nit/neuigkeiten/artikel/891/” and should outline their founding interest in the sector. Talented people from all over the world, who do not receive any further financial support from industry or foundations, will also be sponsored.

Focus on founding a green-tech start-up

The two-year scholarships in the “Technology Management Program” will be presented in October 2020. This will allow students to develop their business idea and they will receive the tools required to realize it. Support opportunities, such as the NIT Startup Space, as well as intense support from coaches, will also help implement the “Green Tech Startup Idea”. The final master thesis includes a detailed business plan for setting up a start-up in the green technology sector.

Shaping the digital future

Talented students from all corners of the globe learn how to master management tasks responsibly at NIT. They develop skills to master the challenges of digitalization and actively shape digital change. These skills are acquired in a practice-orientated Technology Management program (M.A./MBA/Certificate) and during NIT’s innovative, lifelong learning workshops.

Sources and further information:

www.nithh.de

www.hamburg-harburg.rotary.de