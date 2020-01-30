Record birth rate in Hamburg

The number of births in Hamburg’s maternity clinics remained consistently high at 24,619 births resulting in 25,063 children last year. Five hospitals in Hamburg had over 3,000 births each. Although the peak values of 2017 (25,529 children with 24,969) and 2018 (25,576 with 25,077 births) were not reached, the number of births in 2019 was still higher than in 2015 when 24,151 children were born.

Trust in hospitals

“The fact that last year five Hamburg hospitals again exceeded the 3,000 birth mark is proof of efficient obstetrical care in Hamburg. The figures document the great trust that parents place in our hospitals’ obstetrics departments and their staff,” said Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health. Last year, the obstetrics’ departments of the Katholisches Marienkrankenhaus (3,769 children), the Asklepios Klinik Altona (3,655) and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (3,324) had the highest number of children born.

