Medical students urged to join fight against corona

Medical students have been urged to help care for patients at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf in response to a call issued by Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality and Prof. Dr. Uwe Koch-Gromus, Dean of UKE’s Medical Faculty on Friday (March 20, 2020). Students will receive assistant contracts and payment. Interested parties can register on www.juke-boxpflege.de.

Ensuring care

“Containing the coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge that we can only meet together. It is impressive to see how the people of Hamburg help and support each other these days. For weeks now, the staff at the UKE have been making an outstanding contribution to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus”, said Fegebank. Students can help ease the tremendous strain on staff at the hospital.

UKE prepared

The UKE is well equipped to admit patients with suspected coronavirus cases and adheres to the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute, the German agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention. UKE is well positioned to care for very seriously ill patients with e.g. lung problems and has trained the staff appropriately. “In view of the current situation, the UKE urgently needs more personnel reinforcement to care for patients. I urge medical students to please report to UKE,” said Fegebank.

Main points of contact

The senate provides information about the virus on www.hamburg.de. General questions can be answered on the round-the-clock hotline 040 428 284 000. If you have flu-like symptoms, had contact to an ill person or have returned from at-risk zone, please contact your family doctor or ring 116117 in Hamburg.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de

www.uke.de

www.rki.de/EN/H