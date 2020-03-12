Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

12 March 2020 | Universities

KLU - Germany's most popular university

Kühne Logistics University (KLU) tops "StudyCheck" ranking

KLU has scored 4.7 out of five possible stars in the category “most popular university in Germany” on the Study Check university evaluation portal, a press release said Monday (March 2, 2020). All of the students interviewed said they would recommend KLU to others. A total of 600 universities and colleges were evaluated. KLU is a private university, which focuses on sustainability, digital transformation and creating value in transport, global logistics and supply chain management.

Excellent university

“We value each and every one of our students. It is nice that the results reflect this,“ said Professor Thomas Strothotte, KLU President. Students praised the technical equipment, lecturers and KLU’s courses. A total of 40,000 students testimonials had been submitted to StudyCheck, in which they rated the colleges and universities in the categories study contents, lecturers, courses, equipment, organization and library. Last year, KLU was awarded the “Global Satisfaction Award” in the category “Best Quality of Student Life” by the evaluation portal studyportals.com.
Kühne Logistics University (KLU)

KLU is a state-recognized, private university in HafenCity. Research focuses on sustainability, digital transformation and creating value in transport, global logistics and supply chain management. KLU has the right to award doctoral degrees and can independently award doctorates in Germany. KLU offers its 400 students a high degree of specialization and excellent study conditions through its Bachelor’s (1) and three Master’s programmes, PhD programme (1) and a part-time MBA. Instruction is exclusively in English.

