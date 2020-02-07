Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Forschung in Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Norgenta
Hamburg's Bernhard-Nocht Institute expanding © Louis Reed/Unsplash
07 February 2020 | Research

Hamburg's Bernhard-Nocht Institute expanding

EUR 8 million earmarked for new implementation research division

The Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) is adding an implementation research division focusing on new methods of disease control for tropical infectious diseases such as malaria and ebola, according to a press release issued in January 2020. The German government and states as well Hamburg have set aside EUR 8 million until 2022 for the new research branch.

Disease control

The existing means of combatting many tropical infectious diseases do not help reduce the number of diseases in the long term. Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality said: “Not only the pathogens should be researched, but also how they are fought in the affected regions. This is a significant gain for the excellent medical research in Hamburg, but above all an important contribution to the health of people worldwide.” Implementation research is key to developing and implementing effective health control strategies, according to the World Health Organization.

Eliminating infectious diseases caused by poverty

The new research branch is being set up in co-operation with the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf as well as other national and international partners. The goal is to help eliminate poverty-related infectious diseases worldwide. Emphasis will also be on how disciplines such as e-health, health economics or modern ways of health communication can help poor countries carry out control measures more effectively and strengthen health systems in the long term.
js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.bnitm.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
CEO Robert Heinecke von Breeze vertrat das Hamburger Startup beim Porsche-Ideenwettbewerb - © Porsche AG
Start-ups

Breeze Technologies wins Porsche's idea contest

Innovationen für Flugzeugkabinen beim Crystal Cabin Award - © Pressebild Aviation, Earth Bay
Innovation

Shortlist of 14thn Crystal Cabin Awards announced

Wirtschaftswissenschaftlerin Dr. Penny Mealy bei Mind the Progress 2019 in Hamburg - © Hamburger Kreativ Gesellschaft/Selim Sudheimer
Congress

Next "Mind the Progress" to focus on creativity and digitalisation

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo