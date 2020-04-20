HAW announces winners of mobility contest

The Hamburg University of Applied Sciences announced Wednesday (April 8, 2020) the winners of its “50 Ideas for the Future” contest held last summer to mark its 50th anniversary. A jury selected the winners from around 180 contestants, who had submitted 50 ideas on the diversity of mobility. They had been tasked with identifying and understanding the technological, cultural, social, infrastructural aspects and political challenges of mobility.

Interdisciplinary, innovative projects

Of the 50 projects submitted, ten were reviewed by an external jury following an internal university pre-selection process. The three best ideas won EUR 4,000, EUR 3,000 euros and EUR 2,000 in prizemoney. First prize went to an interdisciplinary project by computer science and social work students. The youths donned virtual reality headsets and immersed themselves in the VR world to get to know different professions as part of the “Brille auf – Chancen sehen und ergreifen” (literally: Put on your glasses – see and seize opportunities”) projects. Dr. Micha Teuscher, President of HAW, remarked: “This winning project has a very innovative approach and the virtual access to job perspectives opens up new means of information and removes social barriers.”

Technology for the socially disadvantaged

Second prize went to the electronic Guide Dog for the Blind that helps the visually impaired. The project offers them technical means of navigation, obtaining information and networking and increases their mobility. The solution can guide a person around obstacles or show them the way to the right bus or subway station. Third prize went to the project “Walking for Africa’s Future”, in which networked panels placed in the entrance of the main station, generate energy at every step. The proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Solar Sister, which benefits women in sub-Saharan Africa.

Participating faculties

All of HAW’s faculties i.e. life sciences, engineering and computer science, design, media and information to economics and social sciences were invited to enter the contest under the theme of “Always open to new ideas”. Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality, and patron of the competition, remarked: “The competition to mark its 50th anniversary shows how members of the university have approached the topic of mobility in an inquisitive, creative and unconventional way. The numerous inter-faculty projects are also an expression of good teamwork. This cohesion among the participants goes far beyond the competition, as the prize-winning projects show. They combine technical innovation with aspects of equal opportunities and equal justice.”

