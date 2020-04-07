Hamburg seeks to advance infection research

Times like these highlight the importance of well-equipped research facilities for society. Scientists all over Hamburg are making a significant contribution through their research into the novel coronavirus, in both vaccine and medication development, said Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality. The University of Hamburg and the Hamburg University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), and several non-academic research institutes are making key contributions. “The aim is to bundle the expertise in infection research even more effectively in the future,” Fegebank said, adding, “The Ministry of Science is backing the establishment of a research cluster with around EUR 10 million to promote research in Hamburg.”

Aim for world-best research into infection

The Hamburg Metropolitan Region has ideal preconditions for attaining world-best status in infection research. The city has university working groups at the University of Hamburg and the UKE that are already making a major contribution to a deeper understanding of infection.