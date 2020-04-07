Hamburg seeks to advance infection research

Times like these highlight the importance of well-equipped research facilities for society. Scientists all over Hamburg are making a significant contribution through their research into the novel coronavirus, in both vaccine and medication development, said Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality. The University of Hamburg and the Hamburg University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), and several non-academic research institutes are making key contributions. “The aim is to bundle the expertise in infection research even more effectively in the future,” Fegebank said, adding, “The Ministry of Science is backing the establishment of a research cluster with around EUR 10 million to promote research in Hamburg.”
Aim for world-best research into infection
The Hamburg Metropolitan Region has ideal preconditions for attaining world-best status in infection research. The city has university working groups at the University of Hamburg and the UKE that are already making a major contribution to a deeper understanding of infection.
Many non-academic research institutes including the Heinrich Pette Institute – Leibniz Institute for Experimental Virology (HPI) and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM), which go to make up the Leibniz Centre Infection (LCI), along with Borstel Research Centre (FZB), as well as the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) are all based in Hamburg. Another European one-off in Hamburg is the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY), along with the European X-Ray Free-Electron Laser Facility (XFEL). The Bahrenfeld Campus offers the necessary conditions in the field of structural biology for dynamic observation of cellular processes at high resolution.
Hamburg central information page on coronavirus
The senate has provided information to counter the spread of the coronavirus on hamburg.de/coronavirus – from official directions via advice on behaviour to information on universities, the economy and mobility etc. This FAQ section is constantly being updated and expanded. The hashtag #CoronaHH is being used on social media. The hotline 040/428 284 000 is available 24/7 to answer general questions on the coronavirus.
js/sb/rm/pb
Sources and additional information:
www.hamburg.de