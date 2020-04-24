Hamburg sets up practices for suspected cases of coronavirus

The Hamburg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVH) and health authorities have announced plans for ten so-called infectious disease practices to control the spread of the coronavirus, a press release said Monday (April 20, 2020). Patients with symptoms of a cold and suspected cases of coronavirus can be diagnosed centrally across the city. The infectious disease practices will be set up in existing general practitioners’ or ENT practices, which will be available mainly for patients with respiratory tract infections while normal diagnostic services will be kept to a minimum.

Relieving general practitioners

KVH has developed the plans in close co-operation with health authorities to relieve general practitioners all over Hamburg. “The new concept also foresees minimum contact between patients with suspected cases of coronavirus and other people during admission. The telephone number 116 117 for doctors has proven extremely effective in testing for suspected cases of coronavirus,” said Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health.

Making appointments

Patients, who do not have a general practitioner, must ring the KVH hotline no. 040 22802-930 to arrange an appointment and can then go to the nearest infectious disease practice. Laboratories are performing on average 3,500 tests daily for COVID-19 in Hamburg. As the daily test capacities have not yet been exhausted, more tests can be done, should demand rise.

