Find a nursing home with the "Hamburg Care Compass"

People in need of care can now overview Hamburg’s care facilities on a compass launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Family, Health and Consumer Protection. The service is unique in Germany and presents 150 in-patient care facilities as well as the results of official tests and surveys of relatives. Hopes are now high that the website will ease the search for a suitable nursing home.

Transparency to boost quality of care

Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health, said: “Selecting a nursing home is a difficult and far-reaching decision. This makes it all the more important to select a suitable nursing home that is geared towards the personal needs and the situation of the relative.” The information on the website can be filtered alphabetically, by price, recommendation rate or distance to a person’s home. Suitable facilities can be added to a watch list to compare up to three facilities at a glance. Visitors can prepare their visits and conversations in the care facilities beforehand based on the webpage.

Insights into nursing facilities

The compass provides information about the various care services available for people with dementia. It shows contact details, the total number of places available and offers information on prices and the patient’s share of payment. The care compass also provides information about the personnel situation. More information can be found on www.hamburg.de/pflegekompass abrufbar.

