FAQ about corona published

The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI) has published a list of FAQ about the corona crisis e.g. obtaining, subsidies, applying for short-time work and how to proceed in the event of an infection as well as data and privacy protection issues. The list is being updated constantly and in response to the huge numbers of enquires at present.

Digital learning

Many questions relate to digital learning and means of communication in education. More concrete criteria on communication tools for diverse messenger services will be published in April. “Data protection must remain constant in everyone’s lives especially in highly uncertain times and amid social, economic and cultural upheaval. Although individual rights and liberties may appear in a new light in the present crisis, they must still be respected and can be asserted.” said Johannes Caspar, Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information.

