Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Forschung in Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Norgenta
© Unsplash/Helloquence
09 April 2020 | Data Protection

FAQ about corona published

Focus on digital learning - Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection

The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI) has published a list of FAQ about the corona crisis e.g. obtaining, subsidies, applying for short-time work and how to proceed in the event of an infection as well as data and privacy protection issues. The list is being updated constantly and in response to the huge numbers of enquires at present.

Corona-FAQ des HmbBfDI
Corona FAQ

Digital learning

Many questions relate to digital learning and means of communication in education. More concrete criteria on communication tools for diverse messenger services will be published in April. “Data protection must remain constant in everyone’s lives especially in highly uncertain times and amid social, economic and cultural upheaval. Although individual rights and liberties may appear in a new light in the present crisis, they must still be respected and can be asserted.” said Johannes Caspar, Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information.
js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.datenschutz-hamburg.de
Corona FAQ

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Marek Santen
Environment

Be considerate in parks and nature reserves

Kinder gestalten in der ersten Home-School Woche Graffiti im Grindelviertel - © Anna Würth, CC BY-SA/Projekt „coronarchiv"
Digitalisation

University of Hamburg's corona archive gathering memories of crisis

© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christiane Gundlach
Corona Crisis

Aid for artists to preserve Hamburg's cultural diversity

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo