EUR 11 million for "House of Health and Work" in Hamburg

The German government is putting EUR 11 million towards a so-called “House of Health and Work” in Hamburg to help employees, who face reduced incomes as a result of illness and jobseekers who have become unemployed due to illness. The pilot project is being managed by the job centre team.arbeit.hamburg and is due to open its doors in July, a press release said Tuesday (February 4, 2020).

People take priority

Contacts to urban authorities, job centres, employment agencies, pension providers and health insurers and others will be available in the same building. Each customer’s case will be managed individually from the start. Their needs will be assessed first and cost absorption will be settled later. Dr. Melanie Leonhard, Senator for Labour and Social Affairs, commented: “We all need and want help on the jobs market. We are securing employment relationships by helping people in need of advice from start to finish. The ‘House of Health and Work’ will help many of Hamburg’s residents to remain successful in their professional lives.”

Improved services

The new service is free of charge and will identify people in need of rehabilitation early. People rather than institutions take priority in the new centre. Hopes are now high that improved counselling, shortened procedures, co-ordinated services and alleviating measures can be offered to the needy.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de