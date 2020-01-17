DESY celebrating 60th anniversary in 2020

The senate honoured DESY, the global leader of accelerator technology, structural research, particle and astroparticle physics Thursday (January 16, 2020) to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a reception in City Hall. Hosted by Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality Senator, the reception kickstarted several celebratory events and talks this year. Founded on December 18, 1959 in Hamburg, DESY features an accelerator tunnel, 16,288 metres in length at the campus with 295 buildings and tunnels and has a 2,662 strong workforce from 77 nations.

Key part of “Science City”

“For 60 years, scientists from all over the world have made an outstanding contribution to social development through top-level research and the development of new materials in areas such as energy supply, climate protection and medicine. As a world-class research centre, DESY has played a major role in shaping Hamburg as a centre of science n the past – and will continue to play an important role in Hamburg’s progress in the future as a driver of innovation and an elementary part of Science City Hamburg-Bahrenfeld. “Similar to our city, DESY stands for cosmopolitanism, courage and innovative ideas for the world of tomorrow,” said Fegebank.

PETRA IV and engine room of nano cosmos

Prof. Dr. Helmut Dosch, Director of DESY, presented plans for a “superlative 3D X-ray microscope” called PETRA IV. “It will allow us to look into the engine room of the Nano cosmos with a resolution never achieved before,” Dosch said. “PETRA IV is a quantum leap for DESY – the facility will be our unique selling point worldwide.” Commenting on developments in future, Dr. Wim Leemans Director of Acceleration at DESY, spoke of novel, compact accelerators with new technologies such as plasma acceleration.