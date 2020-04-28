German Centre for Infection Research, UKE test MERS vaccine

Scientists at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) and the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF) have tested a vaccine for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in humans for the first time, a press release said Tuesday (April 21, 2020). The MVA-MERS-S vaccine is highly compatible and indicated sustained production of antibodies. Prof. Marylyn Addo, head of Infectiology at UKE, and scientists at DZIF, have termed the result “encouraging” in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Coronaviruses have caused major outbreaks of severe respiratory diseases and deaths in the last 20 years, for instance, the SARS coronavirus in 2002, MERS coronavirus in 2012 and the latest rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2.

Basis for COVID -19 vaccine

“The development of the MERS vaccine forms the basis on which DZIF is rapidly developing a vaccine against the new virus,” said Addo. The MERS corona virus, which was first detected in 2012, can be passed from person to person. It causes a respiratory disease that is fatal in up to 35 per cent of cases. To date, more than 2,500 MERS cases have been confirmed in 27 countries worldwide, but no effective vaccine or specific drug is available yet. Scientists at UKE and DZIF began developing a vaccine against the MERS coronavirus in 2014 in preparation for major outbreaks, she added.

Developing a vaccine

During the study conducted in collaboration with the Clinical Trial Center North at UKE, 23 healthy volunteers were vaccinated twice at four-week intervals with the experimental vaccine MVA-MERS-S. The next phase called Phase 1b, which is sponsored by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, involves tests of the vaccine on 160 volunteers in Hamburg and Rotterdam. Based thereon, the German Centre for Infection Research hopes to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus swiftly.

