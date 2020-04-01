Companies going to enormous extra effort amid corona

Suppliers of medical products are racing to produce more ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and accessories as the number of people contracting COVID-19 rises. This is in stark contrast to other companies whose businesses have unfortunately come to a complete standstill amid the pandemic. Drägerwerke, for instance, is a leading international medical and safety technology company, and has received a big order from the German government for 10,000 ventilators amid huge global demand for them as well as disinfectant, protective face masks, rubber gloves, surgical gowns, equipment and other accessories.

Production facilities operating at full capacity

“We have expanded our production capacities significantly in recent weeks to meet the high demand for our products,” said Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. Production facilities for face masks in Sweden and South Africa are working full speed ahead 24/7 while the production of respiratory equipment has almost doubled.

Dräger’s forward-looking factory

Production capacities at Dräger’s headquarters in Lübeck are being expanded wherever possible. The opening of the Dräger future factory in 2017 with state-of-the-art industrial production methods is now proving a valuable investment, Dräger stressed. The highly committed workforce are working flat out. “We have agreed on innovative work organization and schedules with our employees. This gives us the flexibility needed to respond to the high volume of orders.”

Philips doubles production of ventilators

Meanwhile, Philips, another global healthcare technology leader based in Hamburg, Germany, has cranked up production of goods to help diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients. The company plans to double its production of clinical ventilators within the next eight weeks and to quadruple it by the third quarter of 2020.

Additional staff and more shifts

Demand is also high for Philips’ patient monitors and medical consumables. Diagnostic imaging systems such as CT scanners, mobile diagnostic X-ray equipment and ultrasound are also required. Clinical telemedicine solutions for monitoring and managing patients in intensive care units and solutions for networking healthcare providers and patients at home are now in high demand. Additional employees are being hired and work shifts are being extended to ensure production. The company is also converting related product lines to meet the increased demand.

Beiersdorf spendet Desinfektionsmittel

The Hamburg-based Beiersdorf began producing disinfectants in Hamburg, Waldheim in Saxony and Tres Cantos near Madrid in Spain to supply hospitals and emergency services with 500 tons of disinfectant to fight the coronavirus pandemic. And the company donated 6,000 litres of disinfectant to Hamburg’s fire brigade and the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) last week. Beiersdorf is also providing EUR 50 million in funds for crisis management, particularly in the epicenters of the virus across the globe and in regions with fragile public health systems and infrastructure.

Taking temperatures from a distance of two metres

While some companies are converting their production, others such as the Hamburg-based Dermalog are producing fever detection cameras in time. Its highly precise biometric devices allow users to take a patient’s temperature from a distance of up to two metres. The system records the temperature in real time and shows the value on screen. If a higher temperature is measured, the system sounds an alarm and the person is sent for a health check. Thanks to state-of-the-art face recognition, the Dermalog fever detection camera delivers far more accurate results than comparable camera systems, the company said. Dermalog has been developing access and data security solutions, authorising and authenticating services for over 25 years and is a pioneer in biometrics.

