Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Forschung in Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Norgenta
© Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE)
17 February 2020 | Research

Cancer patients in UKE undergoing new cell therapy

Genetically modified immune cells attacks patient's tumour

Twenty cancer patients at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf have successfully undergone CAR-T cell therapy that use genetically modified immune cells to attack the tumor, a press release said Tuesday (January 28, 2020). Launched last May, the therapy has been approved for critically ill patients* with blood and lymph gland cancer for which the previous therapy methods had not been successful.

Impressive results

Some patients’ tumours have either regressed or disappeared completely. A clinical study with another genetic engineering procedure, CRISPR/Cas9 gene scissors, which is intended to treat lymphoma patients, will begin shortly. As part of CAR-T cell therapy, healthy immune cells or so-called T cells are taken from the patient and genetically manipulated in the laboratory. A molecule of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) is introduced into the T-cells with the help of a virus. When the cells return, the molecule on the surface of the immune cells recognises the patient’s tumour cells and destroys them. However, this type of therapy is highly complex and limited to a small group of patients at present.

Prof. Dr. Nicolaus Kröger, Director of the Interdisciplinary Clinic for Stem Cell Transplantation at UKE, said: “Cell therapy can be life-saving for patients with advanced lymphomas or acute lymphatic leukaemia. Although we caution against overly high and hasty expectations, results are now available with two-year survival rates of up to 66 per cent. This is a huge step forward for patients who previously had no prospect of successful therapy.”

More studies planned

Constantly improving this new cell therapy is likely to lead to further progress and will combine individualized and targeted therapy. The UKE is the only German hospital taking part in the international clinical study on the CRISPR/Cas9 gene scissors. Patients with advanced lymphoma are being treated in hospitals in Australia and the U.S. in the hope of helping patients with other types of cancers in future.
js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.uke.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/imagefoto.de
Traffic

Lübeck to plan roadworks with software developed in Hamburg

Trendforscherin Birgit Gebhardt - © Yvonne Scheller
Digitalisation

"Embrace the digital future," says trend researcher Birgit Gebhardt

Proptech Hausgold zieht positive Bilanz 2019 - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christian O.Bruch
Start-ups

Hausgold doubles turnover in 2019

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo