Beiersdorf producing 500 tons of disinfectant to fight corona

The Hamburg-based Beiersdorf began producing disinfectants in Hamburg, Waldheim in Saxony and Tres Cantos near Madrid in Spain on Thursday (March 19, 2020) to supply hospitals and emergency services with 500 tons of disinfectant in the fight* coronavirus pandemic.

Efficiency and speed crucial

Beiersdorf is supplying the disinfectant in close consultation with clinics and hospitals, medical and nursing staff as well as police and fire departments. This should ensure rapid, efficient deliveries ex works to the emergency services. The Hamburg-based group is demonstrating social responsibility in solidarity with people in Hamburg and elsewhere. The Hamburg-based Frischepost online farm shop is also offering discounts on fruit and vegetables, dairy products, beverages and drugstore items i.e. toilet paper until the crisis surrounding the coronavirus situation has calmed down. The company has urged people not to panic buy and Frischepost is going without part of its profit as part of the #flattenthecurve movement.

