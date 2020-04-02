Beiersdorf launches EUR 50 million global aid programme

The Hamburg-based multinational manufacturer of personal-care products, Beiersdorf, announced Monday the launch of EUR 50 million in global emergency aid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim is to support crisis management particularly in epicentres and regions with fragile public health systems and infrastructure. Beiersdorf will co-operate closely with international organizations and local authorities to this end.

“Crisis affects us all”

Stefan De Loecker, Chairman of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf, commented: “This crisis affects us all. As a company, we want to increase our support for especially vulnerable groups that need help urgently and to protect them”. The immediate measures include a donation of 1 million litres of disinfectant. Beiersdorf has already cranked up production of disinfectants on five continents. The DAX-listed company is backing its employees aid initiatives across the globe and is doubling their donations.

