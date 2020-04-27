Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Forschung in Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Norgenta
3D printer © ZMorph/Unsplash
27 April 2020 | Corona

3D printers producing PPE to fight corona

Open Lab Hamburg, Fab City Hamburg producing face shields and door openers

The Open Lab Hamburg at the Helmut Schmidt University is now using a 3D printer to produce urgently-needed face masks amid the spread of the coronavirus. The race to combat the coronavirus is leading to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) all over the world. Conventional production methods and global supply chains can barely meet the demand for PPE. This is where digitally manufactured products can helps contain the pandemic. And production plans can be shared across the globe in real time under open source licenses.

Atemschutzmaske aus dem 3d-Drucker
© Open Lab Hamburg

Guaranteeing protection

However, the new digitally manufactured products have not yet been tested. Nobody knows how long viruses can survive on plastic and liability issues have to yet be resolved. However, a hospital in Hamburg has already expressed interest in the face shields and will accept a delivery this week on condition that the shields are safe to use for medical purposes.

3D printer to protect from virus

Partners in the Fab City Hamburg consortium are also helping to produce PPE backed by the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation and the Fab City Hamburg consortium. Work on developing digital production methods has been ongoing since last summer thanks to the initiative of Benedikt Seidel and Dr. Tobias Redlich of the Laboratory of Production Engineering/Laboratorium Fertigungstechnik at Helmut Schmidt University and directed by Prof. Dr. Jens Wulfsberg, as part of the consortium.

Türöffner aus dem 3d-Drucker
© Open Lab Hamburg

The Hamburg-based “3Dstrong GmbH has also joined the network and is expected to produce around 200 face shields by April 5, 2020. Door openers are just some of the other useful products emerging from 3D printers. Doors are now opened with the forearm instead of hands to avoid spreading the virus. The product has been tested and is manufactured by the Precious Plastic Hamburg initiative, which is also part of the Fab City Hamburg consortium.
js/kk/pb

Source and further information:
http://openlab-hamburg.de

