3D printers producing PPE to fight corona

The Open Lab Hamburg at the Helmut Schmidt University is now using a 3D printer to produce urgently-needed face masks amid the spread of the coronavirus. The race to combat the coronavirus is leading to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) all over the world. Conventional production methods and global supply chains can barely meet the demand for PPE. This is where digitally manufactured products can helps contain the pandemic. And production plans can be shared across the globe in real time under open source licenses.

Guaranteeing protection

However, the new digitally manufactured products have not yet been tested. Nobody knows how long viruses can survive on plastic and liability issues have to yet be resolved. However, a hospital in Hamburg has already expressed interest in the face shields and will accept a delivery this week on condition that the shields are safe to use for medical purposes.

3D printer to protect from virus

Partners in the Fab City Hamburg consortium are also helping to produce PPE backed by the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation and the Fab City Hamburg consortium. Work on developing digital production methods has been ongoing since last summer thanks to the initiative of Benedikt Seidel and Dr. Tobias Redlich of the Laboratory of Production Engineering/Laboratorium Fertigungstechnik at Helmut Schmidt University and directed by Prof. Dr. Jens Wulfsberg, as part of the consortium.