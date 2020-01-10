Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

10 January 2020 | Education

Young Talents Hamburg to host career guidance events

Focus on firms across Hamburg Metropolitan Region in January and February

Young Talents Hamburg is hosting career guidance events including workshops and lectures during the so-called “Find Your Perspective” day on January 18, 2020 followed by the *“Day of Flying” on February 21, 2020. Young people and children can learn about companies such as Lufthansa Technik and Airbus. YOTA highlights training and study opportunities in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region and encourages participation.

“Find your perspective”

During the “Find Your Perspective” event in the factory hall of the “Museum der Arbeit” in Hamburg, participants can get to know companies, universities and laboratories at experimental or hands-on stands. The TU Hamburg, the Helmut Schmidt University and the Digital Workshop, for instance, will be on hand. Visitors can try out a 3D printer or load containers themselves. Those interested in an apprenticeship or dual studies can ask various companies about their offers. Although admission is free, some of the events have to be booked in advance. Speed dating for young professionals and job seekers will be held from 11 am to 5 pm.

“Day of Flying”

Flying will take centre stage during the event in February at the University of Applied Sciences HAW Hamburg where companies, universities and laboratories will present their businesses. School classes can get to know the companies during speed dating in the morning and the event opens to families in afternoon. The Bat Centre Bad Segeberg, for instance, will also be on hand while Airbus will provide information about virtual reality at its stand. Registrations are being accepted on www.yota-hamburg.de.
