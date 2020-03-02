Sex-for-sale is the world’s oldest profession. “And with the advent of photography at the latest, money could be earned from pornography,” said Simon Graff on the hot issue discussed at the Social Media Week Hamburg (SMWHH: February 24-28, 2020) on Monday under the rubric VR Porn and the Intimacy of the Future? . The porn industry has always been extremely innovative , the immersive media specialist and chief executive of the local initiative nextReality.Hamburg said. “We can see plenty of digital innovation here because the porn sector has always worked hard to improve its user experience.” Virtual Reality is the logical next step here, as the VR headset takes the user right up close to the object of his desire.

Storytelling is ready for expansion, the panel agreed. Apart from Jäger, the members include Frank Steinicke, professor for Human-Computer Interaction at the University of Hamburg, along with porn actress Lullu Gun, porn producer René Pour and Tom Mudra, the lead brand and product designer at Amorelie, a provider of sex toys based in Berlin and majority owned by ProSiebenSat.1. VR tech provides opportunities for genuinely realistic and thus “stimulating” experiences, Steinicke believes pointing to an example of medical research into phobias. “If users in the virtual world have a spider placed on their hands, they start to sweat and their hearts beat faster – at least when they can’t stand spiders.”

More interactive VR pornography

The ethical aspect also illuminated VR pornography as a stimulus to infidelity. “It can be a kind of cheating without actually being cheating,” Jäger said. “As monogamy often breaks down, technology may offer a new approach.” Alternatively, further development of the tech could allow virtual sex with one’s own partner – something that could be very helpful with relationships at a distance. “With VR sex, we are in fact right at the beginning,” Pour said adding, “We’re going to see plenty of developments aimed at greater interactivity.”

ys/rm/pb

Source and additional information: www.smwhamburg.com