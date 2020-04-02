Staying motivated in home offices - leadership in the corona era

Tom Rückerl: Motivation is now one of the main issues. Resignation or fear can thwart motivation leaving managers facing many questions. How can I motivate my home office employees to use their valuable time to create value? Suddenly there may be too little or no work at all and employees lose their sense of purpose. A lot of extra work emerges suddenly in essential business such as care or in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and clothing. How do I motivate people to adjust their behavior because the crisis requires adaptation and old patterns no longer work? How do I motivate people to keep their distance and to stay at home? Motivation has many facets, which managers should keep in mind.

Hamburg News: Until recently, digitisation was the biggest challenge for management, but has been overtaken by entirely new ones amid corona. Can you outline those hurdles?

Leadership in a crisis like the ongoing corona pandemic is mainly about motivation, the business coach, Tom Rückerl, told Hamburg News in an interview.

Hamburg News: What might be the solution?

Tom Rückerl: Communication is essential. But how do I communicate properly? Between drastifying, exposing or trivialising horror scenarios, trivialising and running the risk of not taking concerns and fears seriously. People’s perception of crisis varies greatly from person to person, so I need to know their mechanism for filtering perceptions. I can help the employee to become motivated in terms of a target rather than being motivated to escape a crisis. We work with a five-phase model for this purpose in business coaching.

Hamburg News: Can five practical tips for managers be derived from this model?

Tom Rückerl: In a nutshell, they could be summarised as follows:

1. How does the employee experience psychological strain? What kind of support does he/she want? What goal motivates him/her to summon up the necessary energy to get through this phase? What does it mean for him/her personally to emerge stronger from this crisis?

2. Resources: What does he/she need now in particular to accomplish this goal? Persistence is a vital resource. The impulse to get through the crisis as quickly as possible does not work in the corona pandemic, since the aim is to slow down and flatten the infection curve.

3. Sustained motivation: This may prove a watershed for long-term goals. What about the employee’s willpower and self-motivation? Does he/she still have an eye on the big picture? Which personal crisis management strategies already exist and can they be transferred to the situation at hand?

4. Handling resistance and doubt: We could work out a plan B together, so he doesn’t lose touch of his targets. However, even over-motivation is often not target-orientated and leads to burnout in the long run. As a manager, I have to pay attention to this as well and take countermeasures, if necessary.

5. Motivating measures: What does the employee have to do to implement a plan? This requires concrete tasks and deadlines. According to the 72-hour rule, something that is implemented within the next three days has the best chance of success. It is a matter of “staying with it and following it empathically”. Then it is highly likely that the employee or the team will prevail and overcome the crisis well – true to the motto of “better to light a small light than curse the darkness”.

Hamburg News: Mr. Rückerl, thank you for the interesting talk.

