17 April 2020 | Hamburg Metropolitan Region

Search now on for "Metropolitaner of the Year"

Prize honours individuals, foundations and firms' commitment to region

Online nominations are now being accepted for the second Metropolitan Award for special commitment to the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. The nominations can be submitted in the categories individual, association/foundation or company until the deadline of May 15, 2020. The winners of the Metropolitan Award 2020 will be selected on September 1 in the Elbphilharmonie. Around 5.3 million people live in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region, which spans from Neumünster to Lüchow-Dannenberg and from Cuxhaven to Schwerin.

Residents vote on winners

An eight-member jury will select five finalists per category. Its members include Christoph Lieben-Seutter, General Director of the Elbphilharmonie and Laeiszhalle, and Andreas Rieckhof, State Councillor in the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation and Chairman of the Regional Council of the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. Residents across the region vote on the prize winners between June 16 and July 30, 2020.
