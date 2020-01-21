Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

21 January 2020 | Trade Fair

RAD Hamburg to present e-bike novelties

"FreizeitWelt" trade fair to highlight leisure activities

Cycling enthusiasts can view the latest trends in bicycles, e-scooters, delivery bikes and accessories at RAD HAMBURG underway from February 5-9, 2020. This comes as sales of e-bikes continue to rise. Germans own more than 75 million bicycles of which around 4.5 million are e-bikes, according to the Bicycle Industry Association. Sales of more than 1.1 million e-bikes were expected in 2019 – a rise of 12 per cent over 2018.

E-mountain bikes and all-rounders

Around 60 exhibitors including Biotex, Bikersdream, B.O.C and EMO Bikes will present their latest products while HNF Nicolai will showcase its all-terrain e-bike and unisex bike. The FISCHER company will showcase new e-bikes for trekking, bikes for beginners and a foldable e-scooters. The Swiss company, Flyer, will present e-mountain bikes and crossover e-bikes. “There is hardly anything that does not exist in the motorized sector- from the e-mountain bikes, e-racing bike to e-trekking bikes,” said Heiko Zimmermann, Manager of “RAD HAMBURG”.

Other trade fairs

The Hamburg branch of the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC) will provide information about bicycle tours in the region. The Hamburg-based author Herbert Rönneburg will present his book “Radtouren am Wasser Hamburg & Umgebung” with 30 tours along the Elbe, Alster and Bille rivers. “RAD HAMBURG” is part of the oohh! – Die FreizeitWelten of the Hamburg Messe featuring about 750 exhibitors. Visitors can also go to the parallel trade fairs “Fotohaven Hamburg”, “Reisen Hamburg”, “Kreuzfahrtwelt Hamburg”, “Caravaning Hamburg” and “Autotage Hamburg”.
