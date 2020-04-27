Planetarium Hamburg's 90th anniversary celebration goes virtual

The Planetarium Hamburg is preparing an online, virtual 90th anniversary celebration beginning with festivities on April 22 and culminating on April 30, the date of the anniversary, with exciting digital events which people can watch from the comfort of their own home. Located in a former water tower in Winterhude, the planetarium attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually and creates a link between art and science. Immersive 3D imaging and 3D sound takes visitors on tours of the universe and explains Earth’s great links with the cosmos. Various events will be held in the coming weeks and months to mark the anniversary.

Germany’s most successful planetarium

Scientists and artists including Rolf Zuckowski and Simone Young design audiovisual journeys on the world’s origin and future in the planetarium. “During its eventful history of almost a century, it has become Germany’s most successful planetarium and offers a unique programme, which sets national and international standards. Visitors are offered a variety of links for exploring our Earth and the universe in a scientific and entertaining manner,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media.

Stars down through time

The planetarium’s history dates back to 1917 when the water tower in the centre of Hamburg’s Stadtpark was completed. After surviving both World War I and World War II, the tower is now a listed building. Aby Warburg, a German-Jewish art historian, designed the planetarium’s picture collection on the history of astronomy to show how people have perceived and explained the movement of the stars down through history.

Virtual celebration

Prof. Thomas W. Kraupe, an astrophysicist, has been at the helm of the planetarium for the past 20 years and pays tribute to Warburg’s legacy. Commenting on the concept, Kraupe said: “So far, the Planetarium Hamburg has brought many millions of people closer to their home in the cosmos and shown what we all share our small blue planet: curiosity and our common origin from the stars.”

