Photographers to meet in Hamburg

Professional and amateur photographers are gearing up for Fotohaven Hamburg 2020 underway from February 5-9. Around 60 exhibitors including Olympus, Cewe and Profot will showcase the latest trends in camera equipment. Visitors and delegates can attend several talks and workshops. The trade fair also features an event programme and new offers for smartphone photography.

Learning from professionals

Visitors can also attend informative presentations on the Fotohaven Stage. “Hamburg is the ideal location for a lively photo festival. Visitors can expand their knowledge and immerse themselves in the world of photography at several events,” said Christian Popkes, Curator of Fotohaven Hamburg. Photo enthusiasts can look over the shoulders of professionals and pick up helpful tips on the ARRI Shooting Stage. The new Fotohaven Academy gives those interested an opportunity to deepen their knowledge of photography in various workshops.

Insight into politics

This year’s expected visitors include Claudia Roth, Vice President of the German Bundestag. Roth was the first top German politician to capture some of her travels with a Leica Q, and will present her photographs during a talk at 2.30 pm on Saturday, Feburary 8. Fotohaven Hamburg will also exhibit the best photographs, submitted by keen photographers of all ages last December, in Hall B2, booth 236.

One ticket, six trade fairs

Fotohaven Hamburg is part of ’oohh! – Die FreizeitWelten’ of the Hamburg Messe. Visitors’ tickets are valid for the “Reisen Hamburg”, Caravaning Hamburg, Kreuzfahrtwelt Hamburg, Rad Hamburg and Autotage Hamburg trade fairs as well and are inspired by diverse worlds of leisure.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg-messe.de

www.hamburg-messe.de

www.fotohaven-hamburg.de

www.caravaninghamburg.de

www.reisenhamburg.de

www.kreuzfahrtwelt-hamburg.de

www.radhamburg.de

www.autotage-hh.de