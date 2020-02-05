oohh ! FreizeitWelten trade fair underway

The oohh! FreizeitWelten consisting of six trade fairs opened its doors Wednesday in Hamburg’s exhibition halls until February 9, 2020. Enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice at Reisen Hamburg, Caravaning Hamburg, Rad Hamburg, Kreuzfahrtwelt Hamburg, Fotohaven Hamburg and Autotage Hamburg. Around 773 exhibitors from 37 countries are showcasing the latest trends in their industries.

Leisure ideas

“The FreizeitWelten targets vacationers, cruise ship fans, campers, cyclists and amateur photographers. I am very pleased that the U.S. is the partner country of Reisen Hamburg. Greece and the Caribbean state of (Trinidad) and Tobago are taking part for the first time this year. We are showing an even wider range of offers in the caravan and photography segment,” said Bernd Aufderheide, CEO, Hamburg Messe und Congress. One ticket admits visitors to all six trade fairs.

Planning holidays

Reisen Hamburg is the largest tourism fair in the north, said the organizers. The offers range from short or long-distance travel destinations to wellness and active holidays. As partner of Reisen Hamburg, the U.S. is inviting visitors to enjoy culinary delights and to attend travel talks. The award-winning documentary film “National Parks Adventure” will screen on Thursday’s USA Action Day and give visitors a “unique cinema experience”. Start-ups and travel bloggers on the “Neues Reisen” adventure island will give fans plenty of insider tips about unusual tours off the beaten track.

Supporting programme

The highlights of the supporting programme include a special “coach tour experience” giving visitors an overview of the latest tours and a chance to test the seating comfort of different buses. The highlights of Reisen Hamburg include the European Outdoor Film Tour (EOFT) and the Green Screen Tour of the best nature films 2019 and the finale of the second oohh! Boulder Cup with 36 top athletes.

