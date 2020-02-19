Keener focus on people, relevance and experiences during SMWHH

This year’s Social Media Week Hamburg (SMWHH) underway from February 26 to 28 will be held under the theme of “HUMAN.X – More people, more relevance, more experience – the marketing of the future”. The agenda targets not only people interested in marketing, said Sabrina Frahm, Project Manager at hilife events GmbH, the organizer of the digital conference. “People like to consume relevant products or content – and especially when it is well packaged. That’s why we are focusing on people+relevance+experience this year. And marketing experts are certainly not the only interested ones.” International speakers, wide-ranging topics This year’s agenda features a broad range of topics with many exciting international speakers. “I’m quite sure everyone will find at least five sessions among the 100 on offer regardless of industry or profession. More than 200 speakers are expected,” Frahm stressed and outlined five tips for SMWHH 2020.

1) VR Porn and the Intimacy of the Future? A panel discussion entitled VR Porn and the Intimacy of the Future will kickstart events. “The session highlights both the technical – what is already possible today – and the sociological side,” said Frahm. Will we soon be living in an era when we no longer have to leave the house. Literally anything can be ordered digitally and delivered to the house e.g. food, entertainment, consumables. Does this also apply to sex as well? A look further afield shows that isolation is not such an unlikely scenario. In Japan, a growing number of people dubbed Hikikomori do not leave their house for years in some cases. 2) Social media and gaming – a common ® evolution Sporting contests can be fought out on the computer at home as e-sports prove. But would the successful online trend be conceivable without social media? YouTuber LeFloid, Christian Baltes (Freaks 4U Gaming) and Lucas Petermeier (FUSE – Omnicom Media Group) will host a panel about Social Media and Gaming – A Common ®Evolution and the role of platforms such as Twitch, YouTube or mixers for gaming and e-sport. LeFloid has over 3 million subscribers making him one of Germany’s most successful YouTube stars. “He brings real star potential and is not often ‘live’. But he can be experienced on Febuary 27 at SMWHH,” said Frahm.