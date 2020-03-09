Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

09 March 2020 | Trade Fair

Internorga to go ahead in June

Leading trade fair for out-of-home market postponed due to coronavirus

Internorga, the leading trade fair for the out-of-home market, has been rescheduled and will go ahead from June 20-24, 2020. The trade fair has been postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, which prompted many exhibitors to cancel their attendance, organizers said. Around 1,300 exhibitors and 95,000 visitors had been expected at the fair originally scheduled for March.

FAQs about new date now online

Internorga will begin on a Saturday and end on a Wednesday unlike the previous date. Representatives of the catering sector, hotels, bakeries and confectionies can discover the latest out-of-home market trends at the fair. Internorga also hosts industry competitions and keynotes as part of the supporting programme. FAQs about the new date can be found online.
