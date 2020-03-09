Internorga to go ahead in June

Internorga, the leading trade fair for the out-of-home market, has been rescheduled and will go ahead from June 20-24, 2020. The trade fair has been postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, which prompted many exhibitors to cancel their attendance, organizers said. Around 1,300 exhibitors and 95,000 visitors had been expected at the fair originally scheduled for March.

FAQ s about new date now online

Internorga will begin on a Saturday and end on a Wednesday unlike the previous date. Representatives of the catering sector, hotels, bakeries and confectionies can discover the latest out-of-home market trends at the fair. Internorga also hosts industry competitions and keynotes as part of the supporting programme. FAQs about the new date can be found online.

js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.internorga.com