home² to showcase latest property trends

The home² property trade fair underway from January 24-26, 2020 at Hamburg Messe will focus on all aspects of property including funding, building and modernization and will provide detailed information and consulting services on all those features. Visitors can get ideas in three sections of the exhibition as well as on gardens and landscape gardening. This comes against the backdrop of 34 million people in Germany who lived in their own homes or apartments in 2019. Renovating, refurbish and modernizing are a must in property upkeep and applies to both owners and tenants.

Ideas for lighting

This year, home² will showcase rooms with different lighting concepts for the first time. The lighting designer, Ulrike Brandi, and the architect, Verena Onnen, are responsible for this theme. Onnen noted: “Lighting design is essential for rooms. Unfortunately, this often does not occur at all or in a later stage of the building process. The electrical installations, for instance, for the shell of the building are planned in advance, but many lighting features are often chosen after moving into the property. The “Living and Light” section at the trade fair aims to seal this gap. Lighting and furnishing professionals will explain how different colour tones can influence moods. The trade fair opens its doors from 10 am to 6 pm.

Sensible financing and renovation

Buying or renovating a property requires lots of planning and money. Visitors can compare different financing providers, architectural service providers and insurance companies who will be among the exhibitors at the fair. Experts will explain how to identify serious financing models and the demands that a property as an investment should meet. The amount of energy consumed by a property plays an increasingly important role in renovations. Visitors can find out about statutory requirements, funding opportunities and technical innovations in energy-efficient renovation.

Age-appropriate living and gardens

Those interested can also obtain information on products for living in one’s home in old age. The offers range from smart homes to building automation. The home² provides tips on how to maximize the effect with small changes when laying out a garden. This year, particular emphasis will be on designing balconies and terraces.

