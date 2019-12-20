Hamburg to host fourth "all about automation" trade fair

Hamburg will host the all about automation from January 15 to 16, 2020. Component and system manufacturers, distributors, dealers and service providers will present their products and automation concepts in the fairgrounds in Hamburg-Schnelsen. More than 130 exhibitors including market leaders, specialists and entrepreneurs are expected from the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. Emphasis is on specialised information and sourcing new business.

Keynotes on digitisation

Automation experts will advise visitors and point out new suppliers and solutions in engineering, industrial communication and robotics. Keynote speeches will be given on the latest trends in Industry 4.0 and digitization. Keynotes in the “Talk Lounge” will present examples of applications in everyday work.

