Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
CCH Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/F.Scymanska
Messestand auf der All About Automation © All About Automation/Patrick Lux
20 December 2019 | Trade Fair

Hamburg to host fourth "all about automation" trade fair

Regional fair presents innovations in automation - over 130 exhibitors expected

Hamburg will host the all about automation from January 15 to 16, 2020. Component and system manufacturers, distributors, dealers and service providers will present their products and automation concepts in the fairgrounds in Hamburg-Schnelsen. More than 130 exhibitors including market leaders, specialists and entrepreneurs are expected from the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. Emphasis is on specialised information and sourcing new business.

Keynotes on digitisation

Automation experts will advise visitors and point out new suppliers and solutions in engineering, industrial communication and robotics. Keynote speeches will be given on the latest trends in Industry 4.0 and digitization. Keynotes in the “Talk Lounge” will present examples of applications in everyday work.
mt/pb

Sources and further information:
Pressemitteilung
www.automation-hamburg.com
www.messe-hamburg-schnelsen.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Terrorists of Beauty-Gründerinnen Natalie Richter und Mar Navajas Garcia - © Roman Dachsel
Start-ups

Shopping without a guilty conscience

Edeka und Netto wollen umweltfreundliche Kassenbons einführen - © Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. KG
Retail

Edeka and Netto to launch environment-friendly receipts

98. Treffen des Billbrookkreis e.V - © Public Address/Mirko Hannemann
Industry

Billbrookkreis focusing on forward-looking issues

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo