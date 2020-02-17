"Embrace the digital future," says trend researcher Birgit Gebhardt

Digitalisation is leading to a structural change, the far-reaching consequences of which can be compared with industrialization 200 years ago, experts agree. The Hamburg-based trend researcher Birgit Gebhardt views this development positively and has come out in favour of embracing structural change and without fearing the future especially the work environment.

Digitization means networking

Gebhard’s calls come at just the right time. The vast majority of the working population is open to modern work concepts, the 2019 Bitkom study New Work: How does Germany work has found. Asked about the importance of digital technologies for their daily work, 91 per cent of those surveyed said they “very important” while 66 per cent see digitization as an opportunity rather than a threat to their professional lives. During a recent talk held by the Zeit weekly, Gebhardt pointed out that we have been practising digitalisation since the Stone Age. “Digitization is basically nothing more than networking and networking is a human-driven mechanism.”

Risks and opportunities of mixed teams

The novelty lies in more and more transdisciplinary work in agile project groups instead of the previous silo thinking in offices dedicated to a particular issue. “This is often a challenge initially, but this highly responsive work in mixed teams also leads to continuous personal development, Gebhard believes. “We learn something new in every project and share what we have learned in the next one. This leads to a growing wealth of knowledge in companies where an end to hegemonic knowledge held by executives can be observed. Everyone should be able to access well designed knowledge which is presented understandably in the digital future.

New ideas and ways of thinking

But does the accountant have to know what the IT specialist is working on? Absolutely. Mixed teams thrive on a common knowledge base. Skills are the priority not job descriptions, said Gebhard. People should develop these skills to have an edge over digital systems. “And that means are far more than soft skills.” The emphasis should be on troubleshooting, taking responsibility and being attentive and defining quality criteria. The main thing is to create a corporate culture that fosters thinking off the beaten track. “ Companies like Facebook or Autodesk in Silicon Valley invite artists in residence to their companies to come up with new ideas and different ways of thinking,” Gebhard said.

What do employees need to be productive and satisfied?