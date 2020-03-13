Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

13 March 2020 | Festival

Coronavirus prompts cancellation of OMR

Next Online Marketing Rockstars Festival scheduled for 2021

Philipp Westermeyer, the founder of the Online Marketing Rockstars (OMR) Festival, announced Thursday (March 12, 2020) the cancellation of OMR, which was due to be held from May 12-13th, 2020 citing “the current (health) security situation”. He added:“The spread of the coronavirus, unfortunately, does not allow us to hold a festival with many visitors in May.”

Next OMR in 2021

The cancellation comes after the City of Hamburg banned Wednesday all events with more than 1,000 participants until April 30, 2020. OMR is putting a bigger support team in place to help festivalgoers who have already purchased tickets. The next OMR will be held from May 4-5, 2021.
