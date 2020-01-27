Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Hamburg Airport © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Martin Brinckmann
27 January 2020 | Airport

Top ten destinations from Hamburg Airport

Munich most popular destination followed by Frankfurt and London

The Bavarian capital of Munich was the most popular destination among passengers from Hamburg Airport last year and remained unchanged from 2018. The second most popular destination was Frankfurt am Main followed by London in third place.

Majorca fourth, Stuttgart fifth

The Spanish island of Majorca was the most popular holiday resort among north German passengers and the capital Palma de Majorca was the fourth most frequently served destination from Hamburg Airport. The city of Stuttgart came fifth in the ranking.

Direct flights to 130 airports

Last year, a total of 70 airlines flew from Hamburg Airport to 130 national and international destinations. More than 1,000 destinations worldwide could be reached with a single transfer. New destinations in this year’s summer timetable include Tallinn (Estonia), Tirana (Albania), Vilnius (Lithuania), Milan Linate (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Preveza (Greece). Hamburg Airport ended 2019 on a positive note with a total of 17.3 million passengers and fewer delays.
mt/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg-airport.de/en/12983.php
www.hamburg-airport.de

Top 10 destinations from Hamburg Airport: in 2019:

1. Munich
2. Frankfurt am Main
3. London
4. Palma de Majorca
5. Stuttgart
6. Vienna
7. Zurich
8. Düsseldorf
9. Antalya
10. Amsterdam

