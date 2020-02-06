Experts estimate that the aircraft cabin is responsible for around 5-10 per cent of an aircraft’s CO2 emissions. In 2020, this makes ideas for a “environment-friendlier cabins”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/trade-finances/more-and-more-start-ups-keen-save-world/ more relevant than ever. The “Greywater Reuse Unit” by Diehl Aviation is a case in point. Instead of drinking water, it uses water from the sink to flush the toilet. This results in a saving of up to 550 tonnes of CO2 per year for a single Boeing 787. The Comprisetec company from Stade near Hamburg is also keen on saving fuel to reduce the environmental impact. The company has developed a Catering Standard Unit from recycled carbon and glass fibres. The containers are usually made of aluminium, but the new composite construction makes them lighter.

A total of 105 concepts from 21 countries have been shortlisted for the 14th Crystal Cabin Awards , a press release said Friday (January 23, 2020). A jury will decide on the winners among airlines, suppliers, universities and aircraft manufacturers on March 31, 2020 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.

Simple and sociable travel

Flying remains a challenge for families with small children and people with physical disabilities. In 2020, shortlisted Crystal Cabin Award entries include a range of ideas for these target groups. The University of Applied Sciences Hamburg has developed Isotravel, an adapter that makes use of proven Isofix technology to allow child car seats to be safely installed in the aircraft cabin. The Swiss company Aircraft Innovations also wants to transform the Economy Class seat into a child-friendly environment. Its Junior Comfort Seat consists of an inflatable element to protect the child from falling into the footwell. The Row 1 Aircraft Wheelchair by Ciara Crawford simply slides above the aircraft seat. Passengers with walking difficulties not longer have to get out of their wheelchair between the gate and the cabin. And the “cattle class” can be made more comfortable. The Hamburg-based Heinkel company has entered a mechanism for rotating aircraft seats to create a “Flex Lounge” with four passengers facing each other in this year’s contest.

Exchangeable modules and new mounting for cabin walls

Airbus is keen to raise the flexibility of aircraft cabins with seating and sleeping configurations and lounges with exchangeable modules. SFS Intech and Hamburg-based start-up jetlite have entered lite2fix, an innovative method for attaching the cabin walls. This will make it easier to integrate the wall shells in the fuselage and to expand them with tailored LED panels. They can be used to identify emergency exits or for lighting concepts developed by jetlite to reduce jetlag.

Award ceremony

The Crystal Cabin Award, an initiative of cluster Hamburg Aviation, is presented in eight categories: “Cabin Concepts”, “Cabin Systems”, “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity”, “Greener Cabin, Health, Safety and Environment”, “Material & Components”, “Passenger Comfort Hardware”, “University” and “Visionary Concepts”. The 27-member jury selects three finalists to be announced in early March. The finalists will pitch their concepts to the jury at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (March 31-April, 2020 in Hamburg). The winners of the 2020 Crystal Cabin Award will be announced at a gala dinner in the trading floor hall of the Chamber of Commerce on March 31, 2020.

