Norwegian © Michael Penner
12 December 2019 | Network

Norwegian Airlines adds more flights

Airline to operate flights from Hamburg to Alicante and Copenhagen from 2020

Norwegian Airlines will operate flights from Hamburg Airport to Alicante and Copenhagen twice every week from March 29, 2020 giving passengers even greater choice on these two destinations. The airline has been a partner of Hamburg Airport since 2005 and is expanding its services from Hamburg.

Extended offer

The new destinations mean passengers can now fly to six different destinations in Spain and the Canary Islands as well as Scandinavia with Norwegian. “We are very pleased that Norwegian is further increasing its focus on Hamburg and expanding the range of offers for our passengers,” said Gesa Zaremba, Senior Manager Traffic Development at Hamburg Airport. The airline also flies to Oslo, Málaga, Grand Canary and Tenerife during the summer. “We are very happy to welcome the new routes. They will allow us to welcome even more German customers on board our brand new, environment-friendly fleet Boeing 737-800 fleet with free WLAN,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, Senior Vice President Commercial Short Haul at Norwegian.
Sources and further information:
www.hamburg-aviation.de
www.norwegian.com/de

