Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Titel Luftfahrt
YOTA startet Veranstaltungen für Ausbildungsinformationen © Young Talents Hamburg
19 February 2020 | Skilled Labour

New websites to ease access to technical professions

Young Talents Hamburg Club and YoJo Young Jobs tackling shortage of skilled workers

Two new job websites have gone online amid rising demand for skilled workers after almost two-thirds of companies termed the skilled-labour shortage one of the biggest risks to business, according to Chamber of Commerce’s monitor in 2019. The shortage between supply and demand for skilled Iabour in the mechanical and vehicle engineering sector, for instance, came to 14.6 per cent in 2018.

Getting to know professional world

The YOUNG Talents Hamburg Club launched by Hamburg Invest presents exciting opportunities for talented young people in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region with its attractive work and living environment and links them up with companies. The Fascination of Flying Day at HAW Hamburg on February 21, 2020 will feature lectures and fun workshops. Children and young people will learn how an aircraft is steered and the impact of climate change on aviation. School classes will be offered vocational and career guidance. The event is backed by Airbus, Hamburg Airport, Hamburg Aviation and Lufthansa Technik. Those interested can register on www.yota-hamburg.de.

Young Talents Hamburg Club for technical professions

The Young Talents Hamburg Club (formerly Faszination Technik Klub) gives young people and children insight into technical professions through various forms of events and are helped train or study in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region – from eight years of age until the end of their schooling. Companies, associations and universities will open their doors and show exciting technology. Trainees can look over their shoulder or try things out in the workshop. Hamburg Invest’s Young Jobs Hamburg offers career starters and young professionals plenty of information about MRH as a working and living environment, employers in diverse sectors, job offers, internships and events.
mt/pb

Sources and further information:
www.yojo.de
www.yota-hamburg.de
www.haw-hamburg.de/tag-des-fliegens
www.hamburg-invest.com

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Universitätsklinikum Hamburg Eppendorf - © Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf
Health Care

Generalist carer training begins

© HHM/Peter Glaubitt
Annual Report

Increase in cargo handling in the port of Hamburg

Hamburger Skyline vom Energieberg in Georgswerder - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Geheimtipp Hamburg
Energy Transition

Information week on hydrogen strategy

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo