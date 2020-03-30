New podcast on Hamburg as an aviation centre

Podcasts are gaining popularity amid the corona crisis. The aviation cluster Hamburg Aviation has seized this opportunity and launched the cross-network Aviation Network Podcast to present background information, insights and news about Hamburg as a centre of aviation. Presented by Lukas Kaestner, Hamburg Aviation, and Nils Stoll, Hanse-Aerospace e. V., the podcast will be published regularly as Podcast.de and on Spotify. During the first episode, Stoll, Managing Director of Krüger Aviation, talks about lessons learned from the crisis.

Episode 1: corona and mid-sized companies

The corona pandemic is turning everyday life upside down and has prompted Stoll to manage Krüger Aviation from a caravan in Barsbüttel. The aviation supplier’s production now lasts several shifts and people no longer meet each other. Kaestner, Managing Director of Hamburg Aviation, gives insight into the measures taken to fight the virus and explains his reasons for doing so.

sb/pb

