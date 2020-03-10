Lufthansa Technik using 5G network in aircraft maintenance

Lufthansa Technik has put the first 5G private wireless networks into operation for innovation projects in VIP completion and engine overhaul in Hamburg, a press release said Thursday (February 27, 2020). The company is now one of the first in Germany to use its own private wireless networks based on the latest 5G standard.

Exclusive network boosting security

Lufthansa Technik has set up an exclusive, stand-alone 5G network infrastructure with its own antennas and servers. “LH-Technik” appears as the network operator on the display making it the first non-Asian firm to operate a fully-fledged based on the new standard. This increases security and facilitates free configuration. The latest mobile standard, can for instance, be adapted to the ratio of upload and download bandwidth.

New projects feasible through network

Lufthansa Technik is presently testing an engine overhaul project and another in VIP completion. One project uses augmented reality to visualize the 3D design of the planned cabin interior in empty aircraft fuselages. By means of live data transmission, the technicians on site can check the position of all planned components and co-ordinate any required changes with the developers through collaborative video functions. As part of the second project, the “Virtual Table Inspection”, customers can inspect engine parts remotely and no longer have to travel to Hamburg. They are guided through the engine shop by means of a mobile device. A video stream allows them to communicate in real time with the mechanics, inspect the dismantled parts in high-resolution on the screen and make the appropriate orders.

Both projects require high bandwidth for wireless data transmission, which could not be covered adequately by the previous 4G and Wi-Fi technologies. The new 5G technology enables a significantly higher data transmission rate (in the final expansion stage up to 10 Gbit/s compared to a maximum of 1Gbit/s for 4G/LTE) and allows mobile devices to switch smoothly between individual radio cells. Soeren Stark, a member of Lufthansa Technik’s Executive Board with responsibility for Technical Operations, Logistics and IT, remarked: “The first two application cases already impressively demonstrate the valuable contribution 5G technology can make to the aviation industry. It will also pave the way for numerous new innovations at Lufthansa Technik that will benefit our company, our employees and also our customers.”

Expansion of network

Lufthansa Technik plans to install the new network in two engine shops and an aircraft hangar with a surface area of about 8,500 square metres in Hamburg. If 5G proves successful among users, the technology will be rolled out to other Lufthansa Technik divisions in the near future for use in daily aircraft maintenance operations.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.lufthansa-technik.com/press-releases