Hamburg Airport looks back on a positive business year

Passenger numbers at Hamburg Airport remained stable in 2019 and there were 42 per cent fewer delays between 11 pm and midnight than in 2018, the airport announced on Friday (January 3, 2020). The year was marked by a difficult market environment. Increasing cost pressure and the weakening economy led to insolvencies among established airlines and tour operators. The airport expects a “continued consolidation” in traffic figures for 2020.

Changing environment

In 2019, 17.3 million passengers used Hamburg Airport – a rise of about 0.4 per cent over 2018. The number of aircraft movements in 2019 declined by 0.8 per cent over 2018 and came to around 155,000 take-offs and landings. “Recent years have seen noticeable changes in Hamburg Airport’s market environment,” said Michael Eggenschwiler, CEO of Hamburg Airport. “Aviation is becoming more volatile and less predictable. The airlines and airports are experiencing increasing cost pressure, making airport planning less certain. But the desire to travel is unwavering and flying has become an everyday commodity.”The average number of passengers per flight in 2019 was 124.0, compared to an average of 123.0 in 2018. The average number of seats per flight has increased from 157 to 159. The load factor on flights to and from Hamburg Airport declined below by 0.4 percentage points to 77.9 percent in comparison to 2018.

Fewer delays

Around 678 out of a total of 155,000 flights took advantage of the delay rule between 11 pm and midnight last year, which is almost half the number of delayed flights in 2018. Hamburg Airport is in regular talks with airlines to reduce the number of delays after 11pm. The aim is to allow for more buffer time. As a result, the airlines scheduled 45 per cent fewer take-offs and landings between 10:30 pm and 11 pm.

Outlook for 2020

Hamburg Airport has forecast stable passenger figures for 2020. “Just like 2019, the coming year is likely to be shaped by intensive realignment within the aviation market,” said Eggenschwiler. “We are therefore currently planning with slight growth in passenger figures. European airlines are repositioning themselves and our operating environment will be undergoing dynamic development. We, Hamburg Airport, want to remain an attractive employer and a reliable partner. Together, we want to continue to ensure the mobility that people want.”Route diversity for Hamburg’s passengers will continue to expand. Several attractive new destinations have already been announced for the 2020 summer timetable, with flights commencing to Tallinn, Vilnius, Milan Linate, Larnaca and Preveza.

