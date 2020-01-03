Hamburg Airport launches tree-planting initiative

Hamburg Airport is launching the “Offset locally – plant a future together” initiative giving passengers an opportunity to offset their carbon footprint, a press release said Wednesday (December 18, 2020). Passengers can offset their air miles by donating to regional climate protection and tree planting projects. This comes amid rising interest in climate protection and after 747 million tons of CO2 were emitted by passenger planes in 2018, according to an analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Two local partners

Natural forests are being created as part of the Pinneberg Citizens’ Forests project on previously fallow land, which binds carbon dioxide efficiently. The initiative aims to reforest locally with native tree species e.g. in Bönningstedt. The Ida Ehre Schule in Eimsbüttel is using donations to buy several hectares of land outside Hamburg to grow a forest.

Climate neutral from 2021

Protecting the climate has long been an integral part of Hamburg Airport’s commitment. Around 15 experts including environmental engineers and biologists are working on climate protection to make the airport climate-neutral from 2021 onwards and to achieve either zero CO2 emissions or offset them. Hamburg Airport is also developing environment-friendly fuels in diverse projects. The aim is to use regenerative aircraft kerosene in Hamburg as soon as possible.

